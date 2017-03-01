5:20 pm, March 1, 2017
Injury keeps Stars veteran Patrick Sharp out of trading mix

By The Associated Press March 1, 2017 5:00 pm 03/01/2017 05:00pm
Dallas Stars left wing Patrick Sharp (10) and Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Chad Ruhwedel (2) chase after a loose puck in the first period of an NHL hockey game as Penguins goalie Matt Murray (30) watches on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Patrick Sharp wasn’t among the veterans traded before the deadline by the struggling Dallas Stars because the forward needs season-ending surgery for an undisclosed injury.

General manager Jim Nill said Wednesday that he told teams asking about Sharp that he couldn’t trade the 35-year-old because of the injury. Nill declined to discuss details of the injury because Sharp is still playing.

Nill said the team was monitoring the injury daily to see if Sharp could continue to play. He said Sharp remains in the lineup because the Stars are still on the fringe of the playoff picture in a disappointing a season a year after Dallas had the best record in the Western Conference.

Sharp missed most of December because of a concussion before the latest injury and has just seven goals in 37 games.

