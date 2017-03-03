Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Requested waivers on INF Brett Lawrie for the purpose of granting his unconditional release.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Promoted Dave Miller to special assignment scout, Chris Gale to international crosschecker and Trey Hendricks to international crosschecker.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with OF Wuilmer Becerra, INF Gavin Cecchini, OF Michael Conforto, RHP Chris Flexen, LHP Sean Gilmartin, RHP Erik Goeddel, RHP Robert Gsellman, INF Ty Kelly, RHP Seth Lugo, LHP Steven Matz, RHP Marcos Molina, RHP Rafael Montero, C Tomas Nido, OF Brandon Nimmo, C Kevin Plawecki, INF Matt Reynolds, INF T.J. Rivera, RHP Hansel Robles, INF Amed Rosario and LHP Josh Smoker on one-year contracts. Renewed the contract of RHP Noah Syndergaard.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Traded OF Cory Vaughn to Southern Maryland for a player to be named.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed F Justin Harper to a 10-day contract.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Assigned F Chris McCullough to Northern Arizona Suns (NBADL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released T Sebastian Vollmer.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Promoted Rob Leonard to assistant defensive line coach. Named Bobby Blick defensive assistant and Pratik Patel director of performance nutrition/assistant strength and conditioning coach.

NEW YORK JETS — Released WR Brandon Marshall.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed FB Mike Miller.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed F Logan Shaw to a one-year contract extension through the 2017-18 season.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned F Andrej Nestrasil to Charlotte (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled G Jeff Glass from Rockford (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Recalled LW Remi Elie from Texas (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES GALAXY — Signed G Jon Kempin.

COLLEGE

NCAA — Announced Southland Conference Commissioner Tom Burnett, Richmond Director of Athletics Keith Gill and Northwestern Vice President for Athletics and Recreation Jim Phillips were appointed to the Division I Men’s Basketball Committee, beginning Sept. 1.

ARKANSAS — Announced the resignation of women’s basketball coach Jimmy Dykes.

PITTSBURGH — Dismissed men’s freshman basketball G Justice Kithcart for conduct detrimental to the team.

SOUTHERN CAL — Announced the resignation of women’s basketball coach Cynthia Cooper-Dyke. Named Deland McCullough running backs coach and run game coordinator.

TUSCULUM — Announced the resignation of men’s basketball coach Mike Jones.