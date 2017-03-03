Friday’s Sports Transactions

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Requested waivers on INF Brett Lawrie for the purpose of granting his unconditional release.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Promoted Dave Miller to special assignment scout, Chris Gale to international crosschecker and Trey Hendricks to international crosschecker.
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Traded OF Cory Vaughn to Southern Maryland for a player to be named.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed F Justin Harper to a 10-day contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NEW YORK GIANTS — Promoted Rob Leonard to assistant defensive line coach. Named Bobby Blick defensive assistant and Pratik Patel director of performance nutrition/assistant strength and conditioning coach.
NEW YORK JETS — Released WR Brandon Marshall.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed FB Mike Miller.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed F Logan Shaw to a one-year contract extension through the 2017-18 season.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned F Andrej Nestrasil to Charlotte (AHL).
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled G Jeff Glass from Rockford (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Recalled LW Remi Elie from Texas (AHL).
NCAA — Announced Southland Conference Commissioner Tom Burnett, Richmond Director of Athletics Keith Gill and Northwestern Vice President for Athletics and Recreation Jim Phillips were appointed to the Division I Men’s Basketball Committee, beginning Sept. 1.
PITTSBURGH — Dismissed men’s freshman basketball G Justice Kithcart for conduct detrimental to the team.
SOUTHERN CAL — Announced the resignation of women’s basketball coach Cynthia Cooper-Dyke.
TUSCULUM — Announced the resignation of men<s basketball coach Mike Jones.