Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Requested waivers on INF Brett Lawrie for the purpose of granting his unconditional release.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Promoted Dave Miller to special assignment scout, Chris Gale to international crosschecker and Trey Hendricks to international crosschecker.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Traded OF Cory Vaughn to Southern Maryland for a player to be named.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed F Justin Harper to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NEW YORK GIANTS — Promoted Rob Leonard to assistant defensive line coach. Named Bobby Blick defensive assistant and Pratik Patel director of performance nutrition/assistant strength and conditioning coach.

NEW YORK JETS — Released WR Brandon Marshall.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed FB Mike Miller.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed F Logan Shaw to a one-year contract extension through the 2017-18 season.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned F Andrej Nestrasil to Charlotte (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled G Jeff Glass from Rockford (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Recalled LW Remi Elie from Texas (AHL).

COLLEGE

NCAA — Announced Southland Conference Commissioner Tom Burnett, Richmond Director of Athletics Keith Gill and Northwestern Vice President for Athletics and Recreation Jim Phillips were appointed to the Division I Men’s Basketball Committee, beginning Sept. 1.

PITTSBURGH — Dismissed men’s freshman basketball G Justice Kithcart for conduct detrimental to the team.

SOUTHERN CAL — Announced the resignation of women’s basketball coach Cynthia Cooper-Dyke.

TUSCULUM — Announced the resignation of men<s basketball coach Mike Jones.