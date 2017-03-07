10:03 pm, March 7, 2017
CLOSINGS Prince George's County Public Schools is the latest school system to announce it will be closed Wednesday after many staffers requested off for "A Day Without a Woman."

NHL News

Devils-Blue Jackets Sums

By The Associated Press March 7, 2017 9:48 pm 03/07/2017 09:48pm
New Jersey 0 0 0—0
Columbus 0 0 2—2

First Period_None. Penalties_Henrique, NJ, (holding), 4:36.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Prout, NJ, (hooking), 6:07; Nutivaara, CBJ, (hooking), 10:40.

Third Period_1, Columbus, Bjorkstrand 4 (Gagner, Hartnell), 9:39. 2, Columbus, Atkinson 30 (Jones, Dubinsky), 18:44. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_New Jersey 16-9-8_33. Columbus 9-7-9_25.

Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 0 of 1; Columbus 0 of 2.

Goalies_New Jersey, Kinkaid 6-8-2 (24 shots-23 saves). Columbus, Bobrovsky 35-13-4 (33-33).

A_15,947 (18,144). T_2:28.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Steve Miller.

