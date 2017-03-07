Devils-Blue Jackets Sums

|New Jersey
|0
|0
|0—0
|Columbus
|0
|0
|2—2
First Period_None. Penalties_Henrique, NJ, (holding), 4:36.
Second Period_None. Penalties_Prout, NJ, (hooking), 6:07; Nutivaara, CBJ, (hooking), 10:40.
Third Period_1, Columbus, Bjorkstrand 4 (Gagner, Hartnell), 9:39. 2, Columbus, Atkinson 30 (Jones, Dubinsky), 18:44. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_New Jersey 16-9-8_33. Columbus 9-7-9_25.
Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 0 of 1; Columbus 0 of 2.
Goalies_New Jersey, Kinkaid 6-8-2 (24 shots-23 saves). Columbus, Bobrovsky 35-13-4 (33-33).
A_15,947 (18,144). T_2:28.
Referees_Gord Dwyer, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Steve Miller.