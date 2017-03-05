Canucks-Ducks Sums

|Vancouver
|1
|1
|0—2
|Anaheim
|0
|0
|1—1
First Period_1, Vancouver, Horvat 20 (Biega, Hutton), 14:09. Penalties_Shaw, ANA, (hooking), 19:23.
Second Period_2, Vancouver, Granlund 17, 6:35. Penalties_Manson, ANA, (tripping), 10:58.
Third Period_3, Anaheim, Eaves 23 (Bieksa, Getzlaf), 6:12. Penalties_Sbisa, VAN, (tripping), 0:36; Gaunce, VAN, (tripping), 14:42.
Shots on Goal_Vancouver 11-12-4_27. Anaheim 13-12-19_44.
Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 2; Anaheim 0 of 2.
Goalies_Vancouver, Bachman 1-0-0 (44 shots-43 saves). Anaheim, Bernier 10-7-2 (27-25).
A_14,523 (17,174). T_2:21.
Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Shane Heyer.