Canadiens edge Canucks in OT for 6th straight win

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Paul Byron scored at 1:13 of overtime and the Montreal Canadiens extended their winning streak to six games with a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.

Torrey Mitchell also scored the Atlantic Division-leading Canadiens, who are 7-2 since head coach Claude Julien was hired. Montreal won 3-0 at home against the Canucks on Nov. 2.

Goalie Carey Price made 27 saves. He has a shutout and only five goals allowed in his past five games — all wins.

Michael Chaput scored for the Canucks, who had a modest two-game win streak snapped and are seven points back of St. Louis for the second wild-card spot. Vancouver goalie Ryan Miller made 36 saves.