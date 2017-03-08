1:02 am, March 8, 2017
57° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NHL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Canadiens edge Canucks in…

Canadiens edge Canucks in OT for 6th straight win

By The Associated Press March 8, 2017 12:58 am 03/08/2017 12:58am
Share
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price (31) stops a shot from the Vancouver Canucks during third period NHL action in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, March. 7, 2017. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Paul Byron scored at 1:13 of overtime and the Montreal Canadiens extended their winning streak to six games with a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.

Torrey Mitchell also scored the Atlantic Division-leading Canadiens, who are 7-2 since head coach Claude Julien was hired. Montreal won 3-0 at home against the Canucks on Nov. 2.

Goalie Carey Price made 27 saves. He has a shutout and only five goals allowed in his past five games — all wins.

Michael Chaput scored for the Canucks, who had a modest two-game win streak snapped and are seven points back of St. Louis for the second wild-card spot. Vancouver goalie Ryan Miller made 36 saves.

Topics:
Latest News NHL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Canadiens edge Canucks in…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup

Wolf Trap released its summer lineup, promising a knockout season. Find out more about upcoming events.

Recommended
Latest

NHL News