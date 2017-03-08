Canadiens-Canucks Sums

|Montreal
|1
|0
|0
|1—2
|Vancouver
|0
|0
|1
|0—1
First Period_1, Montreal, Mitchell 8 (Markov, Shaw), 3:57. Penalties_Stecher, VAN, (interference), 12:27; Sbisa, VAN, (tripping), 16:13.
Second Period_None. Penalties_Danault, MTL, (slashing), 0:29; Edler, VAN, (delay of game), 12:45.
Third Period_2, Vancouver, Chaput 4 (Stecher, Edler), 12:49. Penalties_None.
Overtime_3, Montreal, Byron 16 (Galchenyuk), 1:13. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Montreal 10-16-11-1_38. Vancouver 11-4-13_28.
Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 3; Vancouver 0 of 1.
Goalies_Montreal, Price 30-16-5 (28 shots-27 saves). Vancouver, Miller 17-19-5 (38-36).
A_18,865 (18,890). T_2:31.
Referees_Graham Skilliter, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Shane Heyer, Kiel Murchison.