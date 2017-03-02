Byron scores with 9 seconds left, Habs spoil Subban’s return

MONTREAL (AP) — Paul Byron scored the tiebreaking goal with nine seconds left and Montreal edged the Nashville Predators 2-1 on Thursday night in P.K. Subban’s first game against the Canadiens since they traded him last summer.

Brendan Gallagher also scored and Carey Price made 24 saves as Montreal extended its winning streak to four games.

Ryan Ellis scored for the Predators, with an assist from Subban, before leaving with a lower-body injury. Pekka Rinne stopped 24 shots in defeat as Nashville had its four-game winning streak snapped.

Byron poked the puck away from Matt Irwin in the neutral zone and chased it down the length of the ice on a breakaway with time running out in the third period. Rinne got his body on Byron’s shot, but the puck trickled past him.

The loss was Nashville’s first in regulation at Montreal since Jan. 15, 2009.

The Canadiens saluted Subban with a video montage before the puck was dropped. A teary-eyed Subban acknowledged the crowd during a long standing ovation.

Montreal won 2-1 in overtime at Nashville on Jan. 3. Subban missed that game with a back injury.

The former Canadiens defenseman needed only a few shifts to get on the score sheet against his former team. With the Predators playing with the man advantage, Subban passed the puck to Ellis, who fired a slap shot from the point past Price to make it 1-0 at 18:25 of the first period.

Ellis limped off the ice in the second with a right leg injury and did not return. The defenseman was hurt fighting for a loose puck with Alexander Radulov.

Montreal’s scoring woes continued into March after the Canadiens managed just 22 goals in 13 February games.

After two scoreless periods for the home side, Gallagher got the Canadiens on the board when his wraparound shot deflected off Irwin’s skate and through Rinne’s legs at 10:55 of the third. It was Gallagher’s first goal in 11 games.

NOTES: Montreal improved to 5-2-0 under new coach Claude Julien. … Canadiens newcomer Dwight King, acquired at the trade deadline this week, made his Montreal debut. King, a two-time Stanley Cup champion with Los Angeles, played on the fourth line with Michael McCarron and Torrey Mitchell. New additions Andreas Martinsen, Steve Ott and Brandon Davidson were healthy scratches.

