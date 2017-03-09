10:03 pm, March 9, 2017
Aho scores 2 late goals, Carolina rallies past Rangers, 4-3

By The Associated Press March 9, 2017 9:51 pm
New York Rangers' Chris Kreider (20) shoots on goal while Carolina Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, March 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Rookie Sebastian Aho scored the go-ahead power-play goal with 7:32 remaining, and the Carolina Hurricanes rallied to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Thursday night.

Aho also scored the tying goal with 10:56 to play and added an assist to help the last-place Hurricanes.

Jeff Skinner also scored, Valentin Zykov had a goal in his first NHL game and Cam Ward made a season-best 40 saves.

Carolina trailed 3-2 entering the third before earning just its fifth win when trailing after 40 minutes.

Mika Zibanejad scored two power-play goals, Chris Kreider added a power-play goal and an assist for the short-handed Rangers, who were without injured goalie Henrik Lundqvist and winger Rick Nash.

Backup Antti Raanta made 26 saves for the Rangers, who sat Lundqvist with an upper-body injury and Nash with a lower-body injury.

The key to the win was Aho, a bright spot in another otherwise lost season for Carolina. The 19-year-old entered ranked third among rookies with 18 goals before adding two more.

With Zibanejad serving a slashing minor, Aho took a pretty cross-ice pass from Jordan Staal and beat Raanta for the go-ahead goal.

That came moments after he made it 3-all on a power play midway through the third period with a shot that got past Raanta, who was screened by Elias Lindholm. The Rangers challenged, arguing that Lindholm interfered with the goalie, but the goal was confirmed following a review.

Derek Stepan rang the post with about 3½ minutes remaining and Ward stopped Tanner Glass from point-blank range with about 2 minutes to play to preserve the win.

Zibanejad scored two power-play goals in the second period to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead, first stuffing a rebound past Ward with 12:44 left and then snapping a shot off Ward’s blocker and into the net.

Carolina had erased an early 1-0 deficit by scoring twice in a 29-second span of the first, with Skinner tying it with a backhand with 6:45 left and Zykov putting the Hurricanes up with a goal with 6:16 to go when he stuffed in a rebound.

NOTES: The Rangers, playing their third game in four nights, fell to 23-3-0 when leading after two periods. … Stepan and Staal each had two assists. … The Rangers recalled G Brandon Halverson from Greenville of the ECHL as the emergency fill-in in Lundqvist’s absence. … Zykov’s goal came on his first NHL shot.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Conclude four-game road trip Sunday at Detroit.

Hurricanes: Wrap up a brief two-game homestand Saturday night against Toronto.

NHL News
