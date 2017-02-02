5:22 am, February 4, 2017
26° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NHL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Wild sign goalie Alex…

Wild sign goalie Alex Stalock to 2-year contract extension

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 4:25 pm 02/02/2017 04:25pm
Share

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have signed goalie Alex Stalock to a two-year contract extension, allowing the club to protect All-Star Devan Dubnyk in the upcoming expansion draft.

Stalock has spent the entire season in the AHL, posting a 14-10-4 record with a 2.56 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage for the Iowa Wild. The 29-year-old has played in 62 career NHL games, all with the San Jose Sharks.

Stalock will make $650,000 next season regardless of where he plays. He’ll have a two-way contract in 2018-19 and make $650,000 in the NHL or $300,000 in the AHL.

The extension announced Thursday makes Stalock eligible for exposure in the expansion draft this summer for the Las Vegas Golden Knights. Backup Darcy Kuemper’s contract is expiring, making him ineligible.

Topics:
Latest News NHL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Wild sign goalie Alex…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

NHL News