Wild beat Kings 5-4 on Granlund’s overtime winner

By The Associated Press February 27, 2017 11:06 pm 02/27/2017 11:06pm
New Minnesota Wild player Ryan White, top, skates in to celebrate a goal by Nino Niederreiter of Switzerland off Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn. White, obtained in a trade with the Coyotes, got an assist on the goal. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mikael Granlund beat two defenders to find open ice and wrap the winning shot around goalie Jonathan Quick just 12 seconds into overtime, giving the Minnesota Wild a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night.

Granlund’s 20th goal of the season gave goalie Devan Dubnyk his NHL-leading 33rd win and the Wild their 15th comeback victory. They answered all four goals in regulation by the Kings, from Nick Shore, Tanner Pearson, Jake Muzzin and Marian Gaborik.

Jason Zucker’s spinning wrist shot midway through the third period tied the game for the Wild, who also had goals from Nino Niederreiter, Jordan Schroeder and Ryan White in his debut. White and Martin Hanzal were acquired in a trade with Arizona the night before.

