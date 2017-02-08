Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Mike Zagurski and OF David Lough on minor league contracts.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Traded C Jesus Sucre to Tampa Bay for a player to be named or cash.

American Association

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed RHP Josh Laxer and INF Curt Smith.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed LHP Joe Bircher.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed LHP Kyle Anderson.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Chin-Hui Tsao.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed G Lance Stephenson to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Fired defensive coordinator Richard Smith and defensive line coach Bryan Cox.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed LB Ben Jacobs to a two-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named David Lee quarterbacks coach.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DE Jason Vega to a one-day contract and announced his retirement.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned F Dylan Sadowy from Grand Rapids (AHL) to Toledo (ECHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned F Carter Verhaeghe from Missouri (ECHL) to Bridgeport (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled F Zach Sanford from Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned G Cal Heeter to Toledo (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Approved the transfer of home territory for the former Evansville IceMen to Jacksonville, Fla.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Traded the right of first refusal on M Adam Najem to Philadelphia for a 2018 second-round draft pick.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed M Adam Najem.

COLLEGE

BIG 12 CONFERENCE — Announced it will withhold 25 percent of future revenue distribution payments to Baylor until an outside review determines the university and athletic department are complying with Title IX guidelines and other regulations in the wake of a campus sexual assault scandal.

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Named Zane Vance assistant head football coach, defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach.

FURMAN — Named Ken Lamendola inside linebackers coach.

SOUTHERN CAL — Suspended PK Matt Boermeester from the football team.