Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 3:01 pm 02/01/2017 03:01pm
BASEBALL
National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Assigned OF Adam Walker outright to Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Traded RHP James Farris and international bonus money slot number 28 to Colorado for RHP Eddie Butler and international bonus money slot number 74. Designated RHP Dylan Floro for assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Claimed SS Ehire Adrianza off waivers from San Francisco.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Vance Worley on a minor league contract.

American Association

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed RHP Christian Montgomery.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed C Luis Alen.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed OF Reggie Abercrombie.

Can-Am League

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed RHP Chris Carmain.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed INF Danny Mateo.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Retained tight ends coach Ron Middleton, defensive assistant Mike Rutenberg and offensive assistant John Donovan. Reassigned special teams coordinator Mike Mallory to assistant special teams coordinator. Named Jason Rebrovich assistant defensive line coach, Joe Danna assistant defensive backs coach, Tony Sparano Jr. assistant offensive line coach and Eric Price offense research specialist.

NEW YORK JETS — Named Stump Mitchell running backs coach.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Fired coach Ken Hitchcock. Promoted assistant coach Mike Yeo to head coach.

ECHL

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Traded D Alex Kuqali to Quad City for D Jake Baker. Agreed to terms with F Louis Belisle.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Signed D Jelle Van Damme to a contract extension.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed M Alexander Ring.

COLLEGE

HARVARD — Named Mickey Fein pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach.

