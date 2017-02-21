9:36 pm, February 21, 2017
MESSAGE Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe will be on WTOP 10 a.m. Wednesday for "Ask the Governor." Post your questions on WTOP's live blog now.

Undermanned Senators sweep Devils, Anderson makes 29 saves

By The Associated Press February 21, 2017 9:31 pm 02/21/2017 09:31pm
Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson (41) leaves the crease to defend against New Jersey Devils left wing Taylor Hall (9) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Craig Anderson made 29 saves and the Ottawa Senators beat the New Jersey Devils 2-1 on Tuesday night despite playing without three of their top forwards.

Ottawa was without Mark Stone (22 goals), Mike Hoffman (19 goals) and Bobby Ryan (12 goals) after all three were injured over the weekend. Ryan will miss 4-to-6 weeks with a broken finger, while Stone (neck) and Hoffman (groin) are day to day.

Kyle Turris and Erik Karlsson scored for Ottawa, which swept the three-game season series with the Devils while allowing only two goals.

Travis Zajac scored for New Jersey and Cory Schneider made 21 saves. The Devils have lost two in a row and three of four.

