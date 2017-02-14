Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with LHP Chris Narveson on a minor league contract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated RHP Eddie Gamboa for assignment. Agreed to terms with RHP Nathan Eovaldi on a one-year contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired RHP Eddie Gamboa from Tampa Bay for a player to be named or cash considerations. Placed 1B/DH Prince Fielder and LHP Jake Diekman on the 60-day DL.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Assigned LHP David Rollins outright to Iowa (PCL). Agreed to terms with RHP Pedro Strop on a one-year contract. Named Ann Weiser vice president of human resources.

CINCINNATI REDS — Claimed RHP Nefi Ogando off waivers from Pittsburgh. Placed RHP Homer Bailey on the 60-day DL.

NEW YORK METS — Sent INF Ty Kelly outright to Las Vegas (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with RHP David Hernandez on a minor league contract.

American Association

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed C Alfonso Reda.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed RHP Ryan Chaffee.

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released OF Asif Shah and INF William Salas.

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed C Alex Herceg.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed RHP Tyler Herr.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed RHP Angel Rincon.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

TORONTO RAPTORS — Acquired F Serge Ibaka from the Orlando Magic for F Terrence Ross and a 2017 first round draft pick.

NBA Gatorade League

NBAGL — Announced it has been renamed from NBA Development League beginning next season.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Named Chris Hewitt secondary coach. Promoted defensive assistant Mike Macdonald to defensive backs coach, defensive coaching assistant Drew Wilkins to assistant defensive line coach and assistant strength and conditioning coach Juney Barnett to strength and conditioning coach.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed FB Glenn Gronkowski to a reserve/future contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Named Skyler Fulton offensive assistant, Anthony Perkins assistant to the head coach, Alex Smith pro scout, Danny Breyer defensive assistant and Zack Grossi offfensive quality control coach.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DB Andrew Lue and PR Kendial Lawrence.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OL Sukh Chungh to a contract extension through the 2018 season. Signed WR Matt Coates and DT Drake Nevis.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned F Dylan Sadowy to Grand Rapids (AHL) from Toledo (ECHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned F Devin Setoguchi to Ontario (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Fired coach Michel Therrien. Named Claude Julien coach.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated D Jon Merrill from injured reserve.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Placed F Paul Stastny on injured reserve. Recalled F Wade Megan from Chicago (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned G Joe Cannata from Hershey (AHL) to South Carolina (ECHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Placed G Ondrej Pavelec on injured reserve, retroactive to Feb. 7. Recalled D Julian Melchiori from Manitoba (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Cleveland F Brett Gallant four games for an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a Feb. 12 game against Manitoba. Suspended Chicago F Andrew Agozzino one game for an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a Feb. 12 game against San Antonio.

GRAND RAPID GRIFFINS — Assigned F Mike Borkowski to Toledo (ECHL).

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USA GYMNASTICS — Named Brett McClure high performance director for men’s gymnastics.

USA SWIMMING — Announced the retirement of national team director Frank Busch, effective Sept. 1.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Acquired M Yangel Herrera on loan from Manchester City FC.

North American Soccer League

JACKSONVILLE ARMADA — Signed Ds Drew Beckie and Michael O’Sullivan.

National Women’s Soccer League

CHICAGO RED STARS — Traded an international roster spot to Orlando for a 2018 second-round draft pick.

COLLEGE

IOWA — Named Tim Polasek offensive line coach and Kelton Copeland wide receivers coach.

KANSAS STATE — Named Collin Klein quarterbacks coach.

OKLAHOMA STATE — Named John Wozniak running backs coach.

SOUTH CAROLINA — Promoted Robbie Liles to director of football operations. Named Matt Lindsey director of player personnel and Corey Miller assistant strength and conditioning coach.