Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with RHP Kevin Gausman on a one-year contract and INFs Robert Andino and Johnny Giavotella on minor league contracts.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with LHP Boone Logan on a one-year contract.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Will Harris on a two-year contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with C Brayan Pena on a minor league contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with OF Chris Carter on a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed in terms with 1B Logan Morrison on a one-year contact.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with C Jarrod Saltalamacchia on a minor league contract.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with INF Daniel Descalso on a one-year contract. Designated INF Phil Gosselin for assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Assigned RHP Rob Scahill outright to Colorado Springs (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Acquired LHP Enny Romero from the Tampa Bay Rays for RHP Jeffrey Rosa.

American Association

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed RHP Richard Castillo.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed OF Burt Reynolds.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed 1B David Bergin.

Atlantic League

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Re-signed manager Gary Gaetti to a one-year contract extension through the 2017 season.

Can-Am League

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released OF Steve Brown.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed INF Lance Montano and C/1B Alejandro Sergovia.

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Traded SS Brett Balkan to the Utica Unicorns of the United Shore Professional Baseball League for future considerations.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Chandler Jagogzinski to a contract extension.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended Sacramento C DeMarcus Cousins one game for receiving his 16th technical foul of the season. Fined C DeMarcus Cousins $25,000 for making an inappropriate statement and gesture after leaving the playing court.

DALLAS MAVERICKS — Signed G Yogi Ferrell to a multiyear contract.

Women’s National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed G Kristi Toliver.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Steve Sarkisian offensive coordinator.

BUFFALO BILLS — Named Gill Byrd defensive backs coach and Bobby Babich assistant defensive backs coach.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released QB Josh McCown and DB Tramon Williams.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released RB James Starks with a non-football injury designation.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed TE Rob Housler to a future contract and OL Chris Barker, LB Trevor Bates, OL Jamil Douglas, OL Chase Farris, RB Tyler Gaffney, DL Woodrow Hamilton, DL Darius Kilgo and WR Devin Lucien to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Fired coach Claude Julien. Promoted assistant coach Bruce Cassidy to interim head coach.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Placed F Harry Zolnierczyk on injured reserve. Recalled F Pontus Aberg from Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned F Joseph Blandisi and D Karl Stollery to Albany (AHL).

ECHL

ELMIRA JACKALS — Signed F Luke Sandler.

READING ROYALS — Traded F Kenny Ryan to Indy for future considerations.

HORSE RACING

NTRA — Appointed Kip Levin to the Board of Directors.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

PROFESSIONAL REFEREE ORGANIZATION — Named Howard Webb manager of video assistant referees operations.

FC DALLAS — Signed D Hernán Grana and M Carlos Cermeño.

North American Soccer League

JACKSONVILLE ARMADA — Signed D Aaron Pitchkolan and F Jonathan Glenn. Released M Jason Plumhoff.

NEW YORK COSMOS — Signed M Andrea Mancini.

OLYMPICS

U.S. Anti-Doping Agency — Announced Dawn Harper-Nelson Olympic hurdles, has been suspended for three months after testing positive for a banned substance.

COLLEGE

ARMY — Suspended defensive coordinator Jay Bateman two weeks and fined him $25,000 for mishandling information about the Wake Forest football team.

EASTERN MICHIGAN — Named Jay Nunez tight ends coach and special teams coordinator.

LSU — Named Tommie Robinson assistant head coach/running backs coach/recruiting coordinator and Mickey Joseph receivers coach.

SAN JOSE STATE — Named Jamar Cain, defensive line coach, Fred Guidici, quality control coach, and Ben Thienes, director of football operations.

TENNESSEE — Named Brady Hoke associate head coach and defensive line coach.

TCU — Named Sonny Dykes as an offensive analyst and consultant.