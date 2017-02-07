Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with RHP Kevin Gausman on a one-year contract and INFs Robert Andino and Johnny Giavotella on minor league contracts.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with LHP Boone Logan on a one-year contract.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Will Harris on a two-year contract.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with C Brayan Pena on a minor league contract.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with C Jarrod Saltalamacchia on a minor league contract.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Assigned RHP Rob Scahill outright to Colorado Springs (PCL).
LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed RHP Richard Castillo.
SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed OF Burt Reynolds.
WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed 1B David Bergin.
TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released OF Steve Brown.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Suspended Sacramento C DeMarcus Cousins one game for receiving his 16th technical foul of the season and fined him $25,000 for making an inappropriate statement and gesture after leaving the playing court.
DALLAS MAVERICKS — Signed G Yogi Ferrell to a multi-year contract.
|Women’s National Basketball Association
WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed G Kristi Toliver.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Steve Sarkisian offensive coordinator.
BUFFALO BILLS — Named Gill Byrd defensive backs coach and Bobby Babich assistant defensive backs coach.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Fired coach Claude Julien. Promoted assistant coach Bruce Cassidy to interim head coach.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Placed F Harry Zolnierczyk on injured reserve. Recalled F Pontus Aberg from Milwaukee (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned F Joseph Blandisi and D Karl Stollery to Albany (AHL).
ELMIRA JACKALS — Signed F Luke Sandler.
READING ROYALS — Traded F Kenny Ryan to Indy for future considerations.
NTRA — Appointed Kip Levin to the Board of Directors.
|SOCCER
|North American Soccer League
JACKSONVILLE ARMADA — Signed D Aaron Pitchkolan and F Jonathan Glenn. Released M Jason Plumhoff.
NEW YORK COSMOS — Signed M Andrea Mancini.
ARMY — Suspended defensive coordinator Jay Bateman two weeks and fined him $25,000 for mishandling information about the Wake Forest football team.
EASTERN MICHIGAN — Named Jay Nunez tight ends coach and special teams coordinator.