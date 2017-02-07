Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with C Brayan Pena on a minor league contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with C Jarrod Saltalamacchia on a minor league contract.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Assigned RHP Rob Scahill outright to Colorado Springs (PCL).

Can-Am League

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released OF Steve Brown.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

DALLAS MAVERICKS — Signed G Yogi Ferrell to a multi-year contract.

Women’s National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed G Kristi Toliver.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Steve Sarkisian offensive coordinator.

BUFFALO BILLS — Named Gill Byrd defensive backs coach and Bobby Babich assistant defensive backs coach.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Fired coach Claude Julien. Promoted assistant coach Bruce Cassidy to interim head coach.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Placed F Harry Zolnierczyk on injured reserve. Recalled F Pontus Aberg from Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned F Joseph Blandisi and D Karl Stollery to Albany (AHL).

ECHL

ELMIRA JACKALS — Signed F Luke Sandler.

READING ROYALS — Traded F Kenny Ryan to Indy for future considerations.

HORSE RACING

NTRA — Appointed Kip Levin to the Board of Directors.

SOCCER North American Soccer League

JACKSONVILLE ARMADA — Signed D Aaron Pitchkolan and F Jonathan Glenn. Released M Jason Plumhoff.

COLLEGE

ARMY — Suspended defensive coordinator Jay Bateman two weeks and fined him $25,000 for mishandling information about the Wake Forest football team.