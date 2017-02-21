11:06 pm, February 21, 2017
Toews gets hat trick for Hawks in 5-3 win over Wild

By The Associated Press February 21, 2017 11:00 pm 02/21/2017 11:00pm
Minnesota Wild's Jordan Schroeder, center, races between Chicago Blackhawks' Brian Campbell, left, and goalie Corey Crawford for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jonathan Toews had three goals and two assists and the Chicago Blackhawks beat rival Minnesota 5-3 on Tuesday night for their second win over the Western Conference-leading Wild in less than two weeks.

Toews notched his fourth career hat trick on an empty-netter with 1:02 left to stave off a spirited rally by the Wild, who began a franchise-record eight-game homestand on Feb. 8 with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks. Toews had a goal and two assists in that one and has 37 points in 35 career games against Minnesota.

Chicago’s captain has been chewing up almost everyone else, too, with 20 points in his last 12 games. Toews’ wing men Nick Schmaltz and Richard Panik had the other goals, giving the Blackhawks 34 goals in their last eight games. Their first line totaled nine points.

Mikael Granlund’s second power-play goal for the Wild brought them within 4-3, before Ryan Suter hit the crossbar with a shot that nearly tied it.

