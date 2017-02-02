Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL National League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Signed RHP Dayan Diaz to a minor league contract.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Signed RHP Carlos Martinez to a five-year contract extension.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed RHP Dylan Mouzakes.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed RHP Brad Orosey and RHP Keith Picht.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed LHP Billy Waltrip and RHP Dylan Thompson.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released RHP Vicor Ramirez.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Tyler Wilson.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Acquired F-C Spencer Hawes and C Roy Hibbert from Charlotte for C Miles Plumlee. Waived F Steve Novak.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed C Joel Anthony to a second 10-day contract.

Women’s National Basketball Association

ATLANTA DREAM — Signed G Brianna Kiesel to a multiyear contract.

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Acquired F Elena Delle Donne from Chicago for C Stefanie Dolson, G-F Kahleah Copper and a 2017 first-round (No. 2) draft pick.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Named Phil McGeoghan wide receivers coach, John Egorugwu defensive quality control coach, Marc Lubick offensive quality control/assistant quarterbacks coach, Matt Smiley assistant special teams coach and Bill Teerlinck assistant defensive line coach.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Promoted Curtis Fuller to secondary coach. Named Lance Taylor wide receivers coach and Jeff Imamura assistant defensive backs/nickels coach.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed LS Greg Warren to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

MINNESOTA WILD — Signed G Alex Stalock to a two-year contract extension. Called up F Alex Tuch from Iowa (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed D Jon Merrill on injured reserve, retroactive to Jan. 31.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled G Magnus Hellberg from Hartford (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned F Chandler Stephenson to Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Released F Louis-Marc Aubry.

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Recalled G Kent Simpson from Colorado (ECHL).

ECHL

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Announced F Joe Devin signed a professional tryout agreement with Cleveland (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Acquired F Josef Martinez as a designated player.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired F Sebastian Blanco as a designated player.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Acquired F Danny Hoesen. Signed D-M Florian Jungwirth.

North American Soccer League

NEW YORK COSMOS — Signed F Irvin Herrera.

COLLEGE

CALIFORNIA — Announced senior OT Aaron Cochran will transfer after graduating in May.

LSU — Announced running backs coach Jabbar Juluke has been reassigned to a position within athletic department. Fired wide receiver coach Dameyune Craig.

NORTHWESTERN — Announced the addition of graduate transfer WR Jalen Brown from Oregon.