Thursday’s Sports Transactions

HOUSTON ASTROS — Signed RHP Dayan Diaz to a minor league contract.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Signed RHP Carlos Martinez to a five-year contract extension.
FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed RHP Dylan Mouzakes.
SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed RHP Brad Orosey and RHP Keith Picht.
SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed LHP Billy Waltrip and RHP Dylan Thompson.
WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released RHP Vicor Ramirez.
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Tyler Wilson.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Acquired F-C Spencer Hawes and C Roy Hibbert from Charlotte for C Miles Plumlee. Waived F Steve Novak.
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed C Joel Anthony to a second 10-day contract.
|Women’s National Basketball Association
ATLANTA DREAM — Signed G Brianna Kiesel to a multiyear contract.
WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Acquired F Elena Delle Donne from Chicago for C Stefanie Dolson, G-F Kahleah Copper and a 2017 first-round (No. 2) draft pick.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Named Phil McGeoghan wide receivers coach, John Egorugwu defensive quality control coach, Marc Lubick offensive quality control/assistant quarterbacks coach, Matt Smiley assistant special teams coach and Bill Teerlinck assistant defensive line coach.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Promoted Curtis Fuller to secondary coach. Named Lance Taylor wide receivers coach and Jeff Imamura assistant defensive backs/nickels coach.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed LS Greg Warren to a one-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
MINNESOTA WILD — Signed G Alex Stalock to a two-year contract extension. Called up F Alex Tuch from Iowa (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed D Jon Merrill on injured reserve, retroactive to Jan. 31.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled G Magnus Hellberg from Hartford (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned F Chandler Stephenson to Hershey (AHL).
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Released F Louis-Marc Aubry.
SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Recalled G Kent Simpson from Colorado (ECHL).
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Announced F Joe Devin signed a professional tryout agreement with Cleveland (AHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Acquired F Josef Martinez as a designated player.
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired F Sebastian Blanco as a designated player.
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Acquired F Danny Hoesen. Signed D-M Florian Jungwirth.
|North American Soccer League
NEW YORK COSMOS — Signed F Irvin Herrera.
CALIFORNIA — Announced senior OT Aaron Cochran will transfer after graduating in May.
LSU — Announced running backs coach Jabbar Juluke has been reassigned to a position within athletic department. Fired wide receiver coach Dameyune Craig.
NORTHWESTERN — Announced the addition of graduate transfer WR Jalen Brown from Oregon.