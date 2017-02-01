Through Tuesday, January 31, 2017

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|52
|17
|42
|59
|Sidney Crosby, PIT
|43
|28
|28
|56
|Evgeni Malkin, PIT
|47
|22
|32
|54
|Mark Scheifele, WPG
|50
|23
|28
|51
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|53
|21
|30
|51
|Brent Burns, SJ
|50
|21
|30
|51
|Vladimir Tarasenko, STL
|50
|22
|27
|49
|Tyler Seguin, DAL
|51
|18
|31
|49
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|51
|15
|34
|49
|Nicklas Backstrom, WAS
|50
|13
|35
|48
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|52
|20
|27
|47
|Phil Kessel, PIT
|49
|15
|32
|47
|Alex Ovechkin, WAS
|50
|24
|22
|46
|Cam Atkinson, CLS
|49
|24
|22
|46
|2 tied with 45 pts.
Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.
comments