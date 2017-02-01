9:31 am, February 1, 2017
Through Tuesday, January 31, 2017

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 1:23 am 02/01/2017 01:23am
GP G A PTS
Connor McDavid, EDM 52 17 42 59
Sidney Crosby, PIT 43 28 28 56
Evgeni Malkin, PIT 47 22 32 54
Mark Scheifele, WPG 50 23 28 51
Brad Marchand, BOS 53 21 30 51
Brent Burns, SJ 50 21 30 51
Vladimir Tarasenko, STL 50 22 27 49
Tyler Seguin, DAL 51 18 31 49
Patrick Kane, CHI 51 15 34 49
Nicklas Backstrom, WAS 50 13 35 48
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 52 20 27 47
Phil Kessel, PIT 49 15 32 47
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 50 24 22 46
Cam Atkinson, CLS 49 24 22 46
2 tied with 45 pts.

Topics:
Latest News NHL News
