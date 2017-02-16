Tarasenko, Steen score late, lift Blues past Canucks 4-3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko and Alexander Steen scored third-period power play goals to lift the streaking St. Louis Blues to a 4-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

Magnus Paajarvi and Jori Lehtera also scored, and Kevin Shattenkirk had three assists for the Blues, who won their sixth straight game. Jake Allen made 18 saves.

St. Louis improved to 7-1 since Mike Yeo took over as coach, which is the best start for a coach in Blues history.

Bo Horvat, Henrik Sedin and Brandon Sutter scored for the Canucks, who dropped their third game out of their last four. Jacob Markstrom made 17 saves.

Tarasenko gave the Blues a 3-2 lead with a power-play goal 58 seconds into the third period. It was the Blues first goal with the man-advantage in four games.

Steen’s power-play goal five minutes into the period made it 4-2 and stood as the game-winner. It came on the second man-advantage of a double-minor given to Sedin for high-sticking.

Less than two minutes later, Sutter deflected Alexander Edler’s shot past Allen to cut the deficit to one.

Paajarvi backhanded Shattenkirk’s shot off the end boards to give the Blues a 1-0 lead at 4:30 of the first period. It is the sixth straight game in which the Blues have scored first.

Horvat tied it for the Canucks midway through the opening frame. Nikita Tryamkin intercepted Jay Bouwmeester’s pass at the blue line and found Horvat alone in front of the net.

Lehtera scored his first goal since Jan. 14 to give the Blues a 2-1 lead late in the first. The Canucks unsuccessfully challenged the goal, claiming the Blues were offside.

Sedin scored off a nifty pass from his brother Daniel Sedin to tie the game at 8:27 of the second period. The goal was scored 19 seconds after Shattenkirk’s shot trickled in past Markstrom that appeared to give the Blues a two-goal lead, but the referees had blown it dead believing that Markstrom had stopped it.

NOTES: The Blues improved to 7-2 in the second game of back-to-back sets. … With their win Wednesday at Detroit, the Blues swept a five-game road trip for the first time in franchise history. … Horvat (bone bruise) and C Brandon Sutter (wrist) returned to the Canucks’ lineup after each missing a game.

UP NEXT

Canucks: host Calgary on Saturday.

Blues: travel to Buffalo on Saturday.