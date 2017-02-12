3:19 pm, February 12, 2017
Sunday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press February 12, 2017 2:59 pm 02/12/2017 02:59pm
BASEBALL
National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Neal Cotts and RHP Jeremy Guthrie on minor league contracts.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned D Gustav Forsling and Fs Vinnie Hinostroza, Tanner Kero and Nick Schmaltz to Rockford (AHL). Activated D Michal Rozsival from injured reserve.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated D John Moore from injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Assigned D Reece Willcox from Lehigh Valley (AHL) to Reading (ECHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned Fs Erik Condra and Gabriel Dumont to Syracuse (AHL).

Topics:
Latest News NHL News
