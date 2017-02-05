Sunday’s Sports Transactions

|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled F Dryden Hnt from Manchester (ECHL) to Springfield (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned D Karl Stollery to Albany (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled LWs Magnus Paajarvi and Kenny Agostino from Chicago (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned F Jakub Vrana to Hershey (AHL).
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled Fs Tyler Barnes and Evan Mosey from Indy (ECHL).
ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled F Quentin Shore from Manchester (ECHL).
BRAMPTON BEAST — Loaned G Andrew D’Agostini to Toronto (AHL).
MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Loaned D Alexx Privitera to Ontario (AHL).