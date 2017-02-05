4:23 pm, February 6, 2017
Sunday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press February 5, 2017 4:59 pm 02/05/2017 04:59pm
HOCKEY
National Hockey League

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled F Dryden Hnt from Manchester (ECHL) to Springfield (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned D Karl Stollery to Albany (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled LWs Magnus Paajarvi and Kenny Agostino from Chicago (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned F Jakub Vrana to Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled Fs Tyler Barnes and Evan Mosey from Indy (ECHL).

ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled F Quentin Shore from Manchester (ECHL).

ECHL

BRAMPTON BEAST — Loaned G Andrew D’Agostini to Toronto (AHL).

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Loaned D Alexx Privitera to Ontario (AHL).

