Stars-Predators Sum

By The Associated Press February 12, 2017 8:58 pm 02/12/2017 08:58pm
Dallas 2 1 0—3
Nashville 0 1 4—5

First Period_1, Dallas, Ja.Benn 18 (Faksa, Seguin), 12:24 (pp). 2, Dallas, Sharp 7 (Seguin, Ja.Benn), 15:46 (pp).

Second Period_3, Dallas, Shore 9 (Seguin, Ritchie), 12:02 (pp). 4, Nashville, Josi 8 (Arvidsson), 15:25.

Third Period_5, Nashville, Josi 9 (Subban, Neal), 0:45 (pp). 6, Nashville, Jarnkrok 11 (Subban, Neal), 4:40. 7, Nashville, Forsberg 16, 6:02 (sh). 8, Nashville, Fisher 14, 18:22.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 8-6-7_21. Nashville 6-15-15_36.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 3 of 9; Nashville 1 of 5.

Goalies_Dallas, Lehtonen 12-17-6 (35 shots-31 saves). Nashville, Rinne 22-14-6 (21-18).

A_17,113 (17,113). T_2:33.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Vaughan Rody.

Stars-Predators Sum
