Stars-Maple Leafs Sums

First Period_1, Toronto, Gardiner 7 (Marner, Bozak), 9:09. Penalties_Kadri, TOR, (hooking), 18:02; Kadri, TOR, (cross checking), 18:02.
Second Period_2, Toronto, Matthews 25 (Gardiner), 17:32. Penalties_Roussel, DAL, (hooking), 7:18; Seguin, DAL, (holding), 12:27.
Third Period_3, Dallas, Seguin 20 (Eakin), 4:00 (pp). 4, Toronto, Zaitsev 2 (Kadri, Rielly), 7:26 (pp). Penalties_Hyman, TOR, (holding), 3:58; Eakin, DAL, (cross checking), 4:53; Cracknell, DAL, (interference), 5:47; Faksa, DAL, (delay of game), 6:57; Carrick, TOR, (hooking), 14:31.
Shots on Goal_Dallas 16-7-17_40. Toronto 10-17-7_34.
Power-play opportunities_Dallas 1 of 4; Toronto 1 of 5.
Goalies_Dallas, Niemi 10-8-4 (34 shots-31 saves). Toronto, Mcelhinney 4-3-2 (40-39).
A_19,233 (18,819). T_2:34.
Referees_Eric Furlatt, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, John Grandt.