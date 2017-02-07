Stars-Maple Leafs Sum

|Dallas
|0
|0
|1—1
|Toronto
|1
|1
|1—3
First Period_1, Toronto, Gardiner 7 (Marner, Bozak), 9:09.
Second Period_2, Toronto, Matthews 25 (Gardiner), 17:32.
Third Period_3, Dallas, Seguin 20 (Eakin), 4:00 (pp). 4, Toronto, Zaitsev 2 (Kadri, Rielly), 7:26 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Dallas 16-7-17_40. Toronto 10-17-7_34.
Power-play opportunities_Dallas 1 of 4; Toronto 1 of 5.
Goalies_Dallas, Niemi 10-8-4 (34 shots-31 saves). Toronto, Mcelhinney 4-3-2 (40-39).
A_19,233 (18,819). T_2:34.
Referees_Eric Furlatt, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, John Grandt.