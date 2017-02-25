Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Released LHP T.J. McFarland.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with Ps Miguel Almonte, Andrew Edwards, Nathan Karns and Matt Strahm; C Cam Gallagher; INFs Christian Colon and Raul Mondesi; and OFs Jorge Bonifacio, Samir Duenez, Peter O’Brien and Paulo Orlando on one-year contracts.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Yohander Mendez, INFs Joey Gallo and Ronald Guzman, OF Delino DeShields and RHPs Eddie Gamboa, Keone Kela, and Connor Sadzeck on one-year contracts.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NEW YORK JETS — Released C Nick Mangold.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Agreed to terms with DT Earl Mitchell on a four-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Upheld the 10-game suspension of Anaheim F Antoine Vermette.

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned D Brandon Montour to San Diego (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Assigned G Jeff Glass to Rockford (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Activated G Jonathan Quick and F Jordan Nolan from injured reserve. Assigned G Jeff Zatkoff to Ontario (AHL).

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled D Matt Caito from Toledo (ECHL).

ONTARIO REIGN — Assigned F Quentin Shore to Manchester (ECHL).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Recalled G Jason Kasdorf from Elmira (ECHL).

ECHL

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Loaned D Connor Hardowa to Ontario (AHL).

SOCCER North American Soccer League

NEW YORK COSMOS — Signed Ms David Diosa and Javi Marquez.