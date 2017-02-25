Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Released LHP T.J. McFarland.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with Ps Miguel Almonte, Andrew Edwards, Nathan Karns and Matt Strahm; C Cam Gallagher; INFs Christian Colon and Raul Mondesi; and OFs Jorge Bonifacio, Samir Duenez, Peter O’Brien and Paulo Orlando on one-year contracts.
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Yohander Mendez, INFs Joey Gallo and Ronald Guzman, OF Delino DeShields and RHPs Eddie Gamboa, Keone Kela, and Connor Sadzeck on one-year contracts.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NEW YORK JETS — Released C Nick Mangold.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Agreed to terms with DT Earl Mitchell on a four-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NHL — Upheld the 10-game suspension of Anaheim F Antoine Vermette.
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned D Brandon Montour to San Diego (AHL).
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Assigned G Jeff Glass to Rockford (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Activated G Jonathan Quick and F Jordan Nolan from injured reserve. Assigned G Jeff Zatkoff to Ontario (AHL).
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled D Matt Caito from Toledo (ECHL).
ONTARIO REIGN — Assigned F Quentin Shore to Manchester (ECHL).
ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Recalled G Jason Kasdorf from Elmira (ECHL).
MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Loaned D Connor Hardowa to Ontario (AHL).
|SOCCER
|North American Soccer League
NEW YORK COSMOS — Signed Ms David Diosa and Javi Marquez.