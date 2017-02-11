Saturday’s Sports Transactions

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Assigned C Kevan Smith outright to Charlotte (IL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Anthony Bass on a minor league contract.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tom Wilhelmsen on a minor league contract.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Designated RHP Nefi Ogando for assignment.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
DETROIT PISTONS — Recalled F Henry Ellenson and G Michael Gbinije from Grand Rapids (NBADL).
TEXAS LEGENDS — Traded C DeJuan Blair to Los Angeles for a 2017 fourth-round draft pick.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed coach Jack Del Rio to a four-year contract.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Xavier Rush and DB Josh Celerin.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F Joseph Blandisi from Albany (AHL).
WINNIPEG JETS — Reassigned D Julian Melchiori to Manitoba (AHL).
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Released F Tommy Thompson from his professional tryout agreement.
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled F Steven Swavely from Reading (ECHL).
AUBURN — Named Larry Porter tight ends and H-backs coach and recruiting coordinator. Named Tim Horton special teams coordinator, in addition to his duties as running backs coach.