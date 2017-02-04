Saturday’s Sports Transactions

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Signed 1B Dustin Ackley to a minor-league contract.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
CHICAGO BULLS — Recalled G Denzel Valentine from Windy City (NBADL).
USGA — Elected president Diana Murphy to a second one-year term.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned G Jimmy Howard to Grand Rapids (AHL). Activated D Brendan Smith from injured reserve.
NEW JWERSEY DEVILS — Traded F Vernon Fiddler to the Nashville Predators for Nashville’s fourth-round pick in the 2017 NHL Draft.
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed F Tommy Thompson to a professional tryout agreement.
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled D Robin Press from Indy (ECHL).
ECHL — Suspended Idaho coach Neil Graham one game.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Claimed D Frank Misuraca off waivers from Toledo.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Named John Spencer assistant coach.
HOUSTON — Named Chris Scelfo offensive line coach.