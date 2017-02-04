Red Wings-Predators Sums

|Detroit
|1
|0
|0—1
|Nashville
|0
|0
|0—0
First Period_1, Detroit, Green 10 (Mantha, Zetterberg), 18:30. Penalties_Zolnierczyk, NSH, (hooking), 3:05; Johansen, NSH, (holding), 14:13.
Second Period_None. Penalties_None.
Third Period_None. Penalties_Ericsson, DET, (holding), 0:11; Wilson, NSH, (high sticking), 2:21; B.Smith, DET, (cross checking), 4:10; Watson, NSH, (interference), 6:49; Forsberg, NSH, (slashing), 7:45; Detroit bench, served by Jurco (too many men on the ice), 9:53; Johansen, NSH, (roughing), 16:30; Abdelkader, DET, (slashing), 16:30; Neal, NSH, (hooking), 20:00.
Shots on Goal_Detroit 8-7-4_19. Nashville 9-16-17_42.
Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 5; Nashville 0 of 3.
Goalies_Detroit, Mrazek 12-12-5 (42 shots-42 saves). Nashville, Rinne 20-14-6 (19-18).
A_17,204 (17,113). T_2:30.
Referees_Marc Joannette, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Tim Nowak.