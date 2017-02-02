5:16 am, February 4, 2017
Read ends drought, lifts Flyers to 3-1 win over Canadiens

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 9:51 pm 02/02/2017 09:51pm
Philadelphia Flyers' Michal Neuvirth, left, and Brandon Manning tap gloves at the end of the team's NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Tom Mihalek)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Read scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period to end his long drought and lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 3-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

Claude Giroux also scored and Sean Couturier had an empty-netter for the Flyers, who opened a five-game homestand — their longest of the season — by winning their fourth in the last five.

Nikita Nesterov scored for the Atlantic Division-leading Canadiens. Montreal’s 16 shots were a season low and also marked the fewest Philadelphia has allowed in a game this season.

Following Tuesday’s disheartening 5-1 loss at Carolina in which the Flyers had just six shots through 2½ periods, coach Dave Hakstol benched 23-year-old defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere and 19-year-old forward Travis Konecny.

But Hakstol kept Read in the lineup even though the Philadelphia forward hadn’t scored a goal since Nov. 3.

