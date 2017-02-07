12:12 am, February 8, 2017
64° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NHL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Rantanen scores 3 goals,…

Rantanen scores 3 goals, Avalanche beat Canadiens 4-0

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 11:53 pm 02/07/2017 11:53pm
Share
Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen, center, of Finland, celebrates his goal with defensemen Nikita Zadorov, left, of Russia, and Francois Beauchemin against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored three times for his first career hat trick, Calvin Pickard stopped 27 shots and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 on Tuesday night.

Andreas Martinsen added a goal as the last-place Avalanche posted back-to-back wins for the first time since November. Even more, it’s the first time all season they’ve won two straight at home.

Pickard picked up his second shutout of the season, withstanding a late flurry at the end. He also had an assist.

All-Star goaltender Carey Price wasn’t sharp early, giving up two quick goals, and the Canadiens never recovered. This after routing Colorado 10-1 on Dec. 10 in Montreal.

Topics:
Latest News NHL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Rantanen scores 3 goals,…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

NHL News