NHL News

Rangers-Sabres Sums

Rangers-Sabres Sums

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 10:36 pm 02/02/2017 10:36pm
N.Y. Rangers 0 1 0 1—2
Buffalo 0 0 1 0—1

First Period_None. Penalties_Klein, NYR, (tripping), 12:22; Girardi, NYR, (holding), 17:39.

Second Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Zuccarello 10 (Miller, Mcdonagh), 17:50 (pp). Penalties_Fedun, BUF, (holding), 4:18; Foligno, BUF, (holding), 17:16.

Third Period_2, Buffalo, Franson 3 (O’reilly, Ennis), 14:29. Penalties_Girardi, NYR, (cross checking), 4:37; Foligno, BUF, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 8:12; Kreider, NYR, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 8:12.

Overtime_3, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 20 (Miller, Zibanejad), 3:56. Penalties_Fedun, BUF, (slashing), 1:52.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 14-15-10-5_44. Buffalo 12-10-13-2_37.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 1 of 3; Buffalo 0 of 3.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 22-13-1 (37 shots-36 saves). Buffalo, Lehner 12-13-6 (44-42).

A_18,941 (18,690). T_2:39.

Referees_Kyle Rehman, Brad Watson. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Steve Miller.

