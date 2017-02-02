Rangers-Sabres Sums

|N.Y. Rangers
|0
|1
|0
|1—2
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|1
|0—1
First Period_None. Penalties_Klein, NYR, (tripping), 12:22; Girardi, NYR, (holding), 17:39.
Second Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Zuccarello 10 (Miller, Mcdonagh), 17:50 (pp). Penalties_Fedun, BUF, (holding), 4:18; Foligno, BUF, (holding), 17:16.
Third Period_2, Buffalo, Franson 3 (O’reilly, Ennis), 14:29. Penalties_Girardi, NYR, (cross checking), 4:37; Foligno, BUF, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 8:12; Kreider, NYR, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 8:12.
Overtime_3, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 20 (Miller, Zibanejad), 3:56. Penalties_Fedun, BUF, (slashing), 1:52.
Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 14-15-10-5_44. Buffalo 12-10-13-2_37.
Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 1 of 3; Buffalo 0 of 3.
Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 22-13-1 (37 shots-36 saves). Buffalo, Lehner 12-13-6 (44-42).
A_18,941 (18,690). T_2:39.
Referees_Kyle Rehman, Brad Watson. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Steve Miller.