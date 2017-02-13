4:50 pm, February 13, 2017
46° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NHL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Penguins' Rust out 'longer…

Penguins’ Rust out ‘longer term,’ Malkin return imminent

By The Associated Press February 13, 2017 4:37 pm 02/13/2017 04:37pm
Share

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins forward Bryan Rust’s upper-body injury may be worse than the team initially feared.

Coach Mike Sullivan classified Rust’s injury as “longer term.” Rust left during the second period of a 4-1 win over Colorado last Thursday after crashing into the net. Sullivan said Monday that the team is hopeful the injury isn’t season ending but he is reluctant to put a specific time frame on it. Rust has 12 goals and 13 assists in 50 games for Pittsburgh this season.

Center Evgeni Malkin skated with his teammates on Monday and is a game-time decision for Tuesday’s visit by Vancouver. Malkin has missed seven straight games with a lower-body injury. He had hoped to return last Saturday against Arizona but was a late scratch.

Topics:
Latest News NHL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Penguins' Rust out 'longer…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

59th annual Grammy Awards

The 59th annual Grammy Awards took over the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

NHL News