Penguins F Sheary out 4 to 6 weeks with upper-body injury

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 6:10 pm 02/01/2017 06:10pm
Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Conor Sheary (43) and Nashville Predators defenseman Yannick Weber (7) battle for position against the boards during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Conor Sheary’s breakout season with the Pittsburgh Penguins hit a speed bump on Wednesday. The team says the second-year forward is out 4 to 6 weeks due to an upper-body injury.

Sheary is third on the team with 17 goals while working on a line with captain Sidney Crosby. Sheary’s 35 points rank fourth for the defending Stanley Cup champions. It’s unclear when the 24-year-old was hurt. Sheary played 16:52 and picked up an assist in Tuesday night’s 4-2 victory over Nashville.

The injury is the latest hit to Pittsburgh’s depth. Center Evgeni Malkin is out indefinitely with a knee injury and forward Matt Cullen remains out with a broken foot, though Cullen said Wednesday he is nearing a return.

NHL News
