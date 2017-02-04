Penguins-Blues Sum

|Pittsburgh
First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Crosby 29 (Kunitz), 15:50.
Second Period_2, Pittsburgh, Letang 5 (Rust, Rowney), 1:34. 3, Pittsburgh, Schultz 9 (Crosby, Kunitz), 12:02.
Third Period_4, St. Louis, Berglund 12 (Parayko, Edmundson), 10:22. 5, Pittsburgh, Crosby 30, 19:42.
Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 12-7-12_31. St. Louis 4-12-7_23.
Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 5; St. Louis 0 of 2.
Goalies_Pittsburgh, Fleury 14-7-4 (23 shots-22 saves). St. Louis, Allen 18-14-3 (30-27).
A_19,496 (19,150). T_2:28.
Referees_Steve Kozari, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Pierre Racicot.