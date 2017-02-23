11:09 am, February 23, 2017
64° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

NHL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Penguins acquire D Ron…

Penguins acquire D Ron Hainsey from Carolina

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 10:52 am 02/23/2017 10:52am
Share
Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin (71), of Russia, scores against Carolina Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward as Hurricanes' Ron Hainsey (65) watches at rear during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. Pittsburgh won 3-1. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired veteran defenseman Ron Hainsey from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for minor-league forward Danny Kristo and a draft pick.

The move to address the Penguins’ depleted defensive unit was made Thursday. Pittsburgh will lose Trevor Daley for six weeks after he had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.

Hainsey, 35, has played in 891 regular-season games during his 14-year NHL career but has never played in the playoffs. That figures to change now: He leaves the last-place Hurricanes for the defending Stanley Cup champions, who are five points behind East-leading Washington.

The deal reunites Hainsey and Pittsburgh general manager Jim Rutherford, who brought Hainsey to Carolina in 2013 with a free-agent deal when he was the Hurricanes’ GM.

Topics:
Latest News NHL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Penguins acquire D Ron…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

New obsession: The Infinity Mirrors exhibit

Giant pumpkins, floating polka dotted orbs and tentacles are growing inside the Hirshhorn Collection.

Recommended
Latest

NHL News