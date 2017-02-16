Panthers-Sharks Sums

|Florida
First Period_1, Florida, Jokinen 8 (Smith, Trocheck), 4:20. 2, San Jose, Burns 25 (Pavelski), 4:51. 3, Florida, Bjugstad 3 (Ekblad, Pysyk), 5:35. 4, Florida, Barkov 12 (Yandle, Huberdeau), 7:12. 5, San Jose, Ward 7 (J.Thornton, Burns), 15:25. Penalties_Meier, SJ, (interference), 8:15.
Second Period_6, San Jose, Vlasic 4 (Pavelski, Labanc), 6:27. Penalties_Demers, FLA, Penalty Shot (interference on breakaway (penalty shot)), 9:29; Mackenzie, FLA, (tripping), 11:02; Marchessault, FLA, (delay of game), 17:39.
Third Period_7, Florida, Bjugstad 4 (Petrovic), 2:15. 8, Florida, Barkov 13 (Jagr, Petrovic), 12:41. 9, San Jose, Pavelski 19 (Schlemko, Dillon), 16:39. 10, San Jose, Pavelski 20 (Hertl, Schlemko), 19:22. Penalties_Haley, SJ, (high sticking), 2:37; Jagr, FLA, (tripping), 7:35.
Overtime_11, Florida, Huberdeau 3 (Barkov), 1:38. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Florida 6-3-11-2_22. San Jose 10-14-11-1_36.
Power-play opportunities_Florida 0 of 2; San Jose 0 of 3.
Goalies_Florida, Luongo 15-14-6 (34 shots-29 saves), Reimer 10-6-4 (2-2). San Jose, Jones 28-15-5 (22-16).
A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:30.
Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Shane Heyer.