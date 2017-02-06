10:27 pm, February 6, 2017
Nelson’s OT goal lifts Islanders past Maple Leafs 6-5

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 10:04 pm 02/06/2017 10:04pm
New York Islanders center John Tavares (91) defends Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in New York, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK (AP) — Brock Nelson’s second goal of the game at 2:42 of overtime lifted the New York Islanders to a 6-5 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night.

Trailing 5-4 late in the third period, the Islanders pulled goalie Thomas Greiss and tied it on Andrew Ladd’s deflection with 1:29 left.

Josh Bailey had a goal and two assists, Ryan Strome a goal and an assist, and Nikolay Kulemin also scored for the Islanders. New York stopped a two-game skid and improved to 6-0-2 in its last eight at home.

On the winning goal, Nelson got a pass from Bailey and beat Toronto goalie Frederik Andersen on the blocker side. That gave the Islanders their first win this season in a game they trailed after two periods (1-12-2).

Auston Matthews, Mitchell Marner, Nikita Soshnikov, Zach Hyman and William Nylander scored for Toronto, which finished 2-4-0 on a season-high six-game trip. Morgan Rielly had three assists and Nikita Zaitsev added two.

