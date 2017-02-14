4:50 pm, February 14, 2017
45° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT Northbound U.S. 15 at 7th Street/Exit 15 in Frederick, Maryland, has reopened.

NHL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Montreal Canadiens fire Therrien,…

Montreal Canadiens fire Therrien, hire Julien as coach

By The Associated Press February 14, 2017 4:40 pm 02/14/2017 04:40pm
Share
Montreal Canadiens coach Michel Therrien watches from the behind the bench during the closing moments of the team's NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Montreal Canadiens have fired coach Michel Therrien and hired Claude Julien to replace him.

Julien was just fired as coach of the Boston Bruins last week. Montreal general manager Marc Bergevin made the announcement Tuesday, two days into his team’s bye week.

The Canadiens are the NHL’s worst team since the start of January and lost 4-0 to the Bruins on Sunday. They next play Saturday against Winnipeg.

Therrien was in his fifth season of his second tour of duty as Canadiens coach. They missed the playoffs last season after goaltender Carey Price injured his knee in November.

Julien returns to Montreal, where he coached from 2003-2006. He won the Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011 and was the longest-tenured coach until last week.

Topics:
Latest News NHL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Montreal Canadiens fire Therrien,…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

59th annual Grammy Awards

The 59th annual Grammy Awards took over the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

NHL News