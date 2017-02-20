Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed LHP Jon Niese to a minor league contract.

American Association

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed RHP Fabio Martinez.

Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Signed C Tyler Nordgren, RHP Victor Beriguete, RHP Raydel Sanchez, INF Brandon Fischer and LHP James Mulry.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed RHP Silfredo Garcia.

Frontier League

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed LHP Chris Rice to a contract extension. Signed LHP Joe Ortiz.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Diego Ibarra.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Acquired C DeMarcus Cousins and F Omri Casspi from Sacramento for G Tyreke Evans, G Buddy Hield, G-F Langston Galloway and 2017 first- and second-round draft picks.

FOOTBALL National Football League

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released DL Jared Odrick.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Winnipeg D Jacob Trouba r two games for an illegal check to the head of Ottawa F Mark Stone during a Feb. 19 game.

CALGARY FLAMES — Acquired D Michael Stone from Arizona for a 2017 third-round draft pick and a conditional 2018 fifth-round draft pick.

American Hockey League

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Reassigned G Kevin Boyle to Utah (ECHL).

COLLEGE

BIG TEN CONFERENCE — Suspended Minnesota hockey player Joey Marooney one game, for receiving a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct during a Feb. 18 against Penn State.

ALABAMA — Named Brian Dabolls offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

CENTENARY — Named Greg Cathell women’s soccer coach.

DAYTON — Named Margaret Saurin, Dean Ward and Matt Tipton women’s assistant soccer coaches.

IOWA STATE — Named Kevin Dresser wrestling coach.