10:48 pm, February 13, 2017
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

NHL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Monday's Sports Transactions

Monday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press February 13, 2017 10:34 pm 02/13/2017 10:34pm
Share
BASEBALL
American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Seth Maness on a minor league contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Adam Loewen and RHP Bobby LaFromboise on minor league contracts.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Released C AJ Jimenez.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with LHP Brian Matusz and RHP Kevin Jepsen on minor league contracts.

CINCINNATI REDS — Claimed RHP Lisalverto Bonilla off waivers from Pittsburgh. Agreed to terms with RHP Bronson Arroyo on a minor league contract.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with SS Erick Aybar on a minor league contract.

Minor League Baseball

MILB — Named Dan O’Brien Jr. senior executive adviser to the president & CEO.

Texas League

FRISCO ROUGHRIDERS — Named Art Garcia director of communications. Promoted Ryan Rouillard to radio broadcaster and communications assistant.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released INF Mike Gilmartin.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released RHP Joe Donino.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed INF Marcus Lemon.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed INF Maikol Gonzalez.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed INF Dan Lyons.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Traded C Chris Andersen and cash to Charlotte for a protected 2017 second-round draft pick.

DENVER NUGGETS — Traded C Jusuf Nurkic and a 2017 first-round draft pick to Portland for C Mason Plumlee, a 2018 second-round draft pick and cash.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Promoted Brad Childress to assistant head coach. Named Matt Nagy offensive coordinator,

NEW YORK GIANTS — Released WR Victor Cruz and RB Rashad Jennings.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Named Mike McDaniel run game specialist, Mike LaFleur wide receivers coach and Taylor Embree offensive quality control coach.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Cannon Matthews defensive quality control coach.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Re-signed LB Jesse Briggs.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned F Pontus Aberg and G Juuse Saros to Milwaukee (AHL). Recalled G Marek Mazanec from Milwaukee.

National Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Announced G Eamon McAdam was reassigned to the team from Missouri (ECHL).

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Announced D Reece Willcox was reassigned to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired M Artur on a season-long loan from Sao Paulo FC (Serie A-Brazil).

U.S. Soccer Federation

USSF — Named James Bunce high performance director.

COLLEGE

BIG TEN CONFERENCE — Suspended Ohio State hockey player Josh Healey two games for receiving a major penalty for contact to the head and a game misconduct during a Feb. 11 game against Minnesota.

NEBRASKA — Named Bob Elliott safeties coach.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE — Named Kevin Patrick defensive line coach.

PURDUE — Announced graduate LB T.J. McCollum has transferred from Western Kentucky.

Topics:
Latest News NFL News NHL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NHL News » Monday's Sports Transactions
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

59th annual Grammy Awards

The 59th annual Grammy Awards took over the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

NHL News