Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Seth Maness on a minor league contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Adam Loewen and RHP Bobby LaFromboise on minor league contracts.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Released C AJ Jimenez.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with LHP Brian Matusz and RHP Kevin Jepsen on minor league contracts.

CINCINNATI REDS — Claimed RHP Lisalverto Bonilla off waivers from Pittsburgh. Agreed to terms with RHP Bronson Arroyo on a minor league contract.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with SS Erick Aybar on a minor league contract.

Minor League Baseball

MILB — Named Dan O’Brien Jr. senior executive adviser to the president & CEO.

Texas League

FRISCO ROUGHRIDERS — Named Art Garcia director of communications. Promoted Ryan Rouillard to radio broadcaster and communications assistant.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released INF Mike Gilmartin.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released RHP Joe Donino.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed INF Marcus Lemon.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed INF Maikol Gonzalez.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed INF Dan Lyons.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Traded C Chris Andersen and cash to Charlotte for a protected 2017 second-round draft pick.

DENVER NUGGETS — Traded C Jusuf Nurkic and a 2017 first-round draft pick to Portland for C Mason Plumlee, a 2018 second-round draft pick and cash.

FOOTBALL National Football League

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Promoted Brad Childress to assistant head coach. Named Matt Nagy offensive coordinator,

NEW YORK GIANTS — Released WR Victor Cruz and RB Rashad Jennings.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Named Mike McDaniel run game specialist, Mike LaFleur wide receivers coach and Taylor Embree offensive quality control coach.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Cannon Matthews defensive quality control coach.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Re-signed LB Jesse Briggs.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned F Pontus Aberg and G Juuse Saros to Milwaukee (AHL). Recalled G Marek Mazanec from Milwaukee.

National Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Announced G Eamon McAdam was reassigned to the team from Missouri (ECHL).

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Announced D Reece Willcox was reassigned to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired M Artur on a season-long loan from Sao Paulo FC (Serie A-Brazil).

U.S. Soccer Federation

USSF — Named James Bunce high performance director.

COLLEGE

BIG TEN CONFERENCE — Suspended Ohio State hockey player Josh Healey two games for receiving a major penalty for contact to the head and a game misconduct during a Feb. 11 game against Minnesota.

NEBRASKA — Named Bob Elliott safeties coach.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE — Named Kevin Patrick defensive line coach.

PURDUE — Announced graduate LB T.J. McCollum has transferred from Western Kentucky.