NHL News

Monday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 7:05 pm 02/06/2017 07:05pm
BASEBALL
American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with OF Wily Mo Pena on a minor league contract.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Claimed INF Ehire Adrianza off waivers from Milwaukee. Designated RHP Pat Light for release or assignment.

American Association

LAREDO LEMURS — Signed RHPs Troy Marks and RHP Colton Reavis. Traded LHP David Russo to Southern Maryland for a player to be named.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Traded INF Tyler Urps to Fargo-Moorhead for future considerations.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed 1B Brady Shoemaker.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed RHP Mikey O’Brien.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed INF Ozzy Braff.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Cody Beck.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Richard England.

TRAVERSE CITY BEACH BUMS — Signed OF-1B Ryan Garvey.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed C Bobby San Martin. Traded SS Austin Wobrock to Florence for RHP Mark Smyth.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Golden State coach Steve Kerr $25,000 for verbal abuse of game officials and failing to leave the court in a timely manner after an ejection.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Assigned C Deyonta Davis to Iowa (NBADL).

MIAMI HEAT — Waived F Derrick Williams. Signed F Okaro White through the 2017-18 season.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Claimed DB Tyvis Powell off waivers from Seattle.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released CB Justin Gilbert.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Alex Chisum.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled D Karl Stollery from Albany (AHL).

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Announced D Jesse Graham was reassigned to the team from Missouri (ECHL).

ECHL

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Announced C-RW Quentin Shore and D Alexx Privitera were called up by the Ontario (AHL), and LW Dryden Hunt was recalled by Springfield (AHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed M Carlos Carmona.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed M Marcus Epps.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC — Loaned F Victor Mansaray to FC Cincinnati for the 2017 USL season.

COLLEGE

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE — Promoted Catherine Carmignani to senior director of branding and sport administration.

BROWN — Named Karen Lockhart volunteer assistant softball coach.

CLEMSON — Named Amanda Polk women’s assistant rowing coach.

COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON — Named Alex Ellis men’s assistant golf coach.

EAST TENNESSEE STATE — Named Sean Dwyer assistant baseball coach.

FURMAN — Named Addison Williams cornerbacks coach.

HAMPDEN-SYDNEY — Announced the resignation of athletic director Richard Epperson. Named Davis Yake interim athletic director.

KANSAS — Lifted the indefinite suspension of men’s sophomore basketball F Carlton Bragg Jr.

LOUISVILLE — Suspended men’s senior basketball C Mangok Mathiang and sophomore F Deng Adel one game each for violating the team curfew.

WASHINGTON (MO.) — Lifted the suspension of the men’s soccer team after an internal investigation found that the squad didn’t violate the school’s sexual harassment policy.

NHL News
