Monday’s Sports Transactions

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed OF Wily Mo Pena to a minor league contract.
LAREDO LEMURS — Signed RHPs Troy Marks and RHP Colton Reavis. Traded LHP David Russo to Southern Maryland for a player to be named.
LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Traded INF Tyler Urps to Fargo-Moorhead for future considerations.
ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed 1B Brady Shoemaker.
WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed RHP Mikey O’Brien.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Assigned C Deyonta Davis to Iowa (NBADL).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Claimed DB Tyvis Powell off waivers from Seattle.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Alex Chisum.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled D Karl Stollery from Albany (AHL).
BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Announced D Jesse Graham was reassigned to the team from Missouri (ECHL).
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE — Promoted Catherine Carmignani to senior director of branding and sport administration.
HAMPDEN-SYDNEY — Announced the resignation of athletic director Richard Epperson. Named Davis Yake interim athletic director.
KANSAS — Lifted the indefinite suspension of men’s sophomore basketball F Carlton Bragg Jr..
LOUISVILLE — Suspended men’s senior basketball C Mangok Mathiang and sophomore F Deng Adel one game each for violating the team curfew.
WASHINGTON (MO.) — Lifted its suspension of the men’s soccer team after an internal investigation found that the squad didn’t violate the school’s sexual harassment policy.