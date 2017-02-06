Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed OF Wily Mo Pena to a minor league contract.

American Association

LAREDO LEMURS — Signed RHPs Troy Marks and RHP Colton Reavis. Traded LHP David Russo to Southern Maryland for a player to be named.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Traded INF Tyler Urps to Fargo-Moorhead for future considerations.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed 1B Brady Shoemaker.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed RHP Mikey O’Brien.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Assigned C Deyonta Davis to Iowa (NBADL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Claimed DB Tyvis Powell off waivers from Seattle.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Alex Chisum.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled D Karl Stollery from Albany (AHL).

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Announced D Jesse Graham was reassigned to the team from Missouri (ECHL).

COLLEGE

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE — Promoted Catherine Carmignani to senior director of branding and sport administration.

HAMPDEN-SYDNEY — Announced the resignation of athletic director Richard Epperson. Named Davis Yake interim athletic director.

KANSAS — Lifted the indefinite suspension of men’s sophomore basketball F Carlton Bragg Jr..

LOUISVILLE — Suspended men’s senior basketball C Mangok Mathiang and sophomore F Deng Adel one game each for violating the team curfew.

WASHINGTON (MO.) — Lifted its suspension of the men’s soccer team after an internal investigation found that the squad didn’t violate the school’s sexual harassment policy.