Monahan scores 2 to lead Flames in 5-1 win over Wild

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Sean Monahan scored twice to lead the Calgary Flames to a 5-1 win over the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night.

Deryk Engelland had a goal and an assist, and Alex Chiasson and Micheal Ferland also scored to help the Flames win consecutive games after losing four straight. Brian Elliott stopped 28 shots.

Jason Zucker scored and Devan Dubnyk finished with 31 saves for the Wild, who had won three straight and five of their previous six overall. Minnesota was also 12-0-2 in its last 14 road games.

Dubnyk, who snapped a nine-game road winning streak, had to be sharp early to stop back-to-back shots by Ferland and Lance Bouma, while Elliott was forced to stand his ground to stop a snap shot fired his way by Zach Parise.

Rookie forward Matthew Tkachuk gave the Flames a spark 3 1/2 minutes into the game when he flattened Wild center Eric Staal with a shoulder check in the Calgary zone.

The Flames opened the scoring at 4:26 when Sam Bennett banked a shot off Chiasson’s torso and past Dubnyk.

Monahan then put Calgary up 2-0 with a power-play goal at 8:09. Johnny Gaudreau tipped a pass from Troy Brouwer on net that Dubnyk kicked right to Monahan, who put it in.

The Wild, who outshot the Flames 13-9 in the opening 20 minutes, had a pair of great chances to score on a late power play, but Elliott turned aside one-time attempts by Mikko Koivu and Jared Spurgeon.

Parise appeared to pull Minnesota within a goal at 11:37 of the second when he jammed a loose puck in the crease into the net, but the goal was disallowed because the veteran Wild forward made contact with Elliott.

Zucker tapped a backhand pass from Mikael Granlund past Elliott with 7:20 left in the period. After blocking a shot in the defensive zone, Zucker raced the length of the ice to score his 16th goal of the season.

Monahan scored his second of the game and team-leading 18th of the season at 6:19 of the third when he took a pass from Dennis Wideman and snapped a shot to the top corner over the left shoulder of Dubnyk, who was screened by Brouwer on the play.

Engelland snapped a shot from the point through traffic past Dubnyk 1:36 later before Ferland rounded out the scoring with 6:13 to go.

NOTES: Granlund has recorded at least one point in 11 straight games to tie Chicago’s Artem Anisimov for the longest streak in the NHL this season. It’s also a franchise record for the Wild. … Brouwer snapped a 10-game pointless drought, dating back to Dec. 19, with his assist on Monahan’s first goal. … After allowing the first goal in nine straight games, the Flames have now opened the scoring in their past two.

