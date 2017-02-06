2:50 pm, February 7, 2017
Maple Leafs-Islanders Sum

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 10:00 pm 02/06/2017 10:00pm
Toronto 2 2 1 0—5
N.Y. Islanders 2 1 2 1—6

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Strome 8 (Nelson, Boychuk), 1:23. 2, Toronto, Soshnikov 4 (Zaitsev, Rielly), 13:27. 3, Toronto, Matthews 24 (Rielly), 14:51. 4, N.Y. Islanders, Kulemin 9 (Cizikas, Prince), 18:13.

Second Period_5, Toronto, Marner 14 (Hunwick, Bozak), 5:12. 6, Toronto, Hyman 8 (Zaitsev), 9:34 (sh). 7, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 12 (Strome, Lee), 13:48.

Third Period_8, N.Y. Islanders, Bailey 11 (Seidenberg, Lee), 13:30. 9, Toronto, Nylander 14 (Carrick, Kadri), 17:59. 10, N.Y. Islanders, Ladd 12 (Leddy, Bailey), 18:31.

Overtime_11, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 13 (Bailey, De haan), 2:42.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 11-11-9-1_32. N.Y. Islanders 13-8-12-1_34.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 1; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 1.

Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 22-11-9 (34 shots-28 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 16-8-3 (32-27).

A_11,828 (15,813). T_2:33.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Tom Kowal. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Tony Sericolo.

