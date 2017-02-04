4:37 pm, February 5, 2017
Maple Leafs-Bruins Sum

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 10:26 pm 02/04/2017 10:26pm
Toronto 1 3 2—6
Boston 1 2 2—5

First Period_1, Boston, Pastrnak 21 (Chara, Bergeron), 2:17. 2, Toronto, Nylander 11 (Kadri, Matthews), 11:15.

Second Period_3, Toronto, Van riemsdyk 18 (Marner), 8:31. 4, Toronto, Nylander 12, 9:09. 5, Toronto, Nylander 13 (Matthews, Brown), 10:17 (pp). 6, Boston, Pastrnak 22 (Bergeron, Chara), 10:55. 7, Boston, Krug 5 (Spooner, Pastrnak), 15:53 (pp).

Third Period_8, Boston, Spooner 8 (Chara, Moore), 10:06. 9, Toronto, Brown 12 (Hyman, Matthews), 15:15. 10, Boston, Bergeron 13 (Marchand, Krug), 17:06 (pp). 11, Toronto, Van riemsdyk 19 (Bozak, Marner), 18:24.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 9-11-6_26. Boston 11-14-16_41.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 1 of 2; Boston 2 of 5.

Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 22-11-8 (41 shots-36 saves). Boston, Rask 25-13-4 (14-10), Mcintyre 0-4-1 (12-10).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:54.

Referees_Chris Lee, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Michel Cormier.

