Lightning-Stars Sums

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 10:52 pm 02/18/2017 10:52pm
Tampa Bay 2 1 0 0—3
Dallas 2 0 1 1—4

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Hedman 9 (Dotchin, Boyle), 3:07. 2, Tampa Bay, Johnson 17 (Point, Hedman), 11:59 (pp). 3, Dallas, Roussel 9 (Hamhuis, Seguin), 12:50. 4, Dallas, Roussel 10 (Eaves, Seguin), 18:50. Penalties_Tampa Bay bench, served by Namestnikov (too many men on the ice), 4:11; Lindell, DAL, (high sticking), 10:40.

Second Period_5, Tampa Bay, Hedman 10 (Palat, Johnson), 9:46 (pp). Penalties_Shore, DAL, (holding), 9:01; Coburn, TB, (holding), 10:16.

Third Period_6, Dallas, Roussel 11 (Sharp, Seguin), 4:40. Penalties_None.

Overtime_7, Dallas, Ja.Benn 20 (Eakin), 3:47. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 7-15-11-4_37. Dallas 11-8-8-1_28.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 2 of 2; Dallas 0 of 2.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 11-12-5 (28 shots-24 saves). Dallas, Lehtonen 13-18-6 (37-34).

A_18,210 (18,532). T_2:33.

Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Ryan Gibbons.

