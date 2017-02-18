Lightning-Stars Sum

|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|0
|0—3
|Dallas
|2
|0
|1
|1—4
First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Hedman 9 (Dotchin, Boyle), 3:07. 2, Tampa Bay, Johnson 17 (Point, Hedman), 11:59 (pp). 3, Dallas, Roussel 9 (Hamhuis, Seguin), 12:50. 4, Dallas, Roussel 10 (Eaves, Seguin), 18:50.
Second Period_5, Tampa Bay, Hedman 10 (Palat, Johnson), 9:46 (pp).
Third Period_6, Dallas, Roussel 11 (Sharp, Seguin), 4:40.
Overtime_7, Dallas, Ja.Benn 20 (Eakin), 3:47.
Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 7-15-11-4_37. Dallas 11-8-8-1_28.
Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 2 of 2; Dallas 0 of 2.
Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 11-12-5 (28 shots-24 saves). Dallas, Lehtonen 13-18-6 (37-34).
A_18,210 (18,532). T_2:33.
Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Ryan Gibbons.